Ten Hag confirmed that Harry Maguire had felt some injury "complaints" during training and has not travelled, with Raphael Varane and Mason Mount also not ready for the trip.

With 12 players unavailable and nine of those injured, Ten Hag said it is a "concern" but that "we can deal with it, the squad can deal with it".

He added: "One thing is true, from the start of last season I don't think I ever started with, in my opinion, the best starting XI. There was always injuries. We always got results apart from the period that we are in now. I have experienced it in the past and managed it. You have to deal with it."

He says he has no regrets over signing Rasmus Hojlund over Harry Kane and he is "a big talent and he will contribute in our game, we are confident about that".

On Bayern's threat, he said: "You cannot be unfocused for a split second. They have so much individual class. They also do sometimes leave you spaces. We know Bayern, especially in the Champions League, they are very strong at home. But we are looking forward [to it] as we like a challenge."

After a challenging run of results, Ten Hag doesn't feel his side need a "reset", but that they are "in a process" and what they "have to demand is to be consistent".

Asked about Rashford and Hojlund's partnership, he said: "How can the two take benefits from each other? They have to know each other. That process has just started. At the same time, you need results, so it has to go hand-in-hand."