BBC Radio Newcastle's Simon Pryde has been analysing the Magpies' Champions League opponents on the latest Total Sport Newcastle United Podcast: "If you break it down, the Premier League is probably the strongest league in Europe at the moment.

"If you look at AC Milan, they are obviously a good side - but in Italian football, including AC Milan, they've been getting players who haven't made it in the top Premier League sides. I know a couple of them have gone across to there.

"If you look at Borussia Dortmund, they are traditionally one of the stronger German teams after Bayern Munich, but again they're perhaps slightly in transition.

"Paris St-Germain are also in transition after getting rid of the Galacticos, and there's a different sort of model there now. They have got Kylian Mbappe, fair enough, but they still occasionally get beaten by other teams in the French league. I mean the French league is rubbish, so they are beatable.

"So all of those teams are beatable. [Newcastle] just need to beat them three times - and then do it again."

Listen to the full podcast on BBC Sounds