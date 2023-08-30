PSV Eindhoven v Rangers: Team news

Rangers' only absentee is Kieran Dowell, the midfielder having remained in Glasgow with a minor knee issue.

Michael Beale said his selection "won't be too far from last week" but the Rangers manager may alter his front three after Rabbi Matondo's impressive cameo against the Dutch at Ibrox.

Patrick van Aanholt has trained with his PSV team-mates after missing out last week and could well be involved on Wednesday.

Malik Tillman is also pushing for a place against his former club after being an unused substitute in Glasgow.