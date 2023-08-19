Wolves defender Max Kilman to PLP: "I think we started really well; they are a top side. We didn't take our chances, they did. The margins in football are really fine and we saw that today.

"We are creating chances, but we need to find the net; we are back on Monday in training getting ready for Everton.

"[Working with Gary O'Neil] has been really good. It has only been eight days so there is a long way to go but I'm confident we will come out on the right side.

"Every manager is different but we need to adjust to the way he wants to play."