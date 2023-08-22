'It's the hope that kills you'

Jenna Thomson, Motherwell fan

It’s always the hope that kills you as a Motherwell fan and that performance on Saturday certainly broke a lot of hearts.

Watching the game, it was as if the boys were scared to press and attack the players entering our box. I am still perplexed as to why Lennon Miller was a substitute, and why Mika Biereth has yet to start in the main lineup.

We had the opportunity to progress through to the quarter-finals with one member of the Old Firm already being knocked out, which isn’t something that happens very often, and we have completely blown it.

I am trying to not let the result get me down but that should have been a game we had a lot more fight for.

Playing against Kilmarnock at home won’t be easy with the run of form they’ve been in lately, but I am hoping the shock of being out the cup is enough to motivate the boys to turn things around. We do have some tough games on the horizon and maximising our results must be a priority.

We might not be going to Hampden as I was foolishly predicting last week but that is the nature of football, you win some you lose some.