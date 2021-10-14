Leicester v Man Utd: What does the form show?

Leicester are winless in four Premier League games (two draws, two lost), last having a longer winless run in the competition in their final six games under Claude Puel in February 2019 (one draw, five lost).

Manchester United are looking to extend their record unbeaten away run in the league to 30 games (19 wins, 10 draws). The Red Devils haven’t conceded more than once in any of their past 15 on the road (seven conceded in total), their longest such run in league football.

Leicester kept just one clean sheet in their last 13 Premier League games (1-0 v Wolves), while the Foxes could concede 2+ goals in four straight games in the competition for the first time since December 2017.