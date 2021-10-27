Rotating Reds look to carry on momentum

Chris Coughlin, BBC Radio Merseyside

After Sunday’s emphatic and historic Premier League win at Old Trafford, Liverpool travel to Deepdale to face Preston North End in the Carabao Cup with plenty of changes expected.

In the previous round, when the Reds beat fellow Premier League side Norwich 3-0, there were nine changes in total from the weekend league game against Crystal Palace, with fringe players Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi in particular playing starring roles.

Jurgen Klopp has also used this competition to give youngsters a chance to shine in recent years - including Tyler Morton, Conor Bradley and Kaide Gordon - although the latter is set to miss the game having only just returned to training after injury.

Their opponents Preston have had a poor start to the season, with the club 19th in the Championship, but a full house is expected to welcome the six-times European Cup winners.

Regardless of rotation, however, as assistant Pep Lijnders pointed out in his pre-match press conference, Liverpool’s priority remains the same - to win.