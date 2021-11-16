Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

Newcastle first-team coaches Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence will leave the club after Eddie Howe's appointment.

Agnew and Clemence were part of former boss Steve Bruce's backroom team, and were kept on after he left the club last month to assist interim manager Graeme Jones, who was in charge for three games.

But with new head coach Howe confirming he will be joined by Jason Tindall, Stephen Purches, Simon Weatherstone and Dan Hodges, who all worked with him at Bournemouth, Agnew and Clemence will depart.

Jones will be the only first-team coach from Bruce's reign to remain, with Howe saying he is "delighted" to work with him.

A club announcement is expected to confirm their exits once the terms of their contracts have been finalised.