Chris Goreham, BBC Radio Norfolk

The very fact Norwich City’s performance against West Ham is being considered as progress says a lot about the club’s Premier League predicament.

With experienced players like Tim Krul, Grant Hanley and Teemu Pukki back it was better than the defeats by Arsenal (5-0) and Crystal Palace (3-0) over Christmas. Yet they still lost at London Stadium, conceded two soft goals and, for the sixth league game in a row, the Canaries failed to score.

City have a meagre eight goals in 20 Premier League games this season. Their last goal and point in the league came at Newcastle on the final day of November.

Head coach Dean Smith said earlier this week he doesn’t expect the club to do much, if any, business in the transfer window.

Frustration is growing amongst supporters. They expected this City squad to put up a much better fight to stay in the Premier League. They play Everton (h) and Watford (a) next.

If their losing run continues in those games any realistic chance of staying up could be gone before January is out.