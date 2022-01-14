Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers believes Philippe Coutinho will "do really well" under Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa, as the Brazilian prepares for a return to Premier League football this weekend.

Rodgers signed Coutinho for Liverpool in January 2013 and oversaw the midfielder's rise to become one of the best in the league.

"He is an amazing player," Rodgers said. "He proved at Liverpool how fantastic he was and a very humble guy too.

"I thought him and Barcelona were aligned, but sometimes the environment is just not right for some reason.

"He needs to feel love and responsibility and then he will thrive - and I'm sure he'll do really well for Steven.

"He just needs to get back playing. He's shown before that he's a top player in the Premier League."

