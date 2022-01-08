Leicester v Watford: Confirmed team news

Premier League pair Leicester City and Watford make nine and seven changes respectively for the FA Cup meeting at the King Power.

The Foxes, decimated by injuries and availability issues with players off on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations, hand a senior debut to Lewis Brunt.

They can only name seven players on the bench, with Jamie Vardy and Jonny Evans added to an injury list approaching double figures.

Watford are without injured top scorer Emmanuel Dennis and also have a number of players absent at AFCON, which means a senior debut for 20-year-old defender James Morris.

Leicester XI: Ward, Albrighton, Brunt, Vestergaard, Daley-Campbell, Pereez, Tielemans, Choudhury, Maddison, Lookman, Barnes.

Subs: Schmeichel, Stolarczyk, Nelson, McAteer, Madivadua, Braybrooke, Alves.

Watford XI: Bachmann, Ngakia, Sierralta, Cathcart, Morris, Tufan, Cleverley, Sissoko, Hernandez, Joao Pedro, Fletcher.

Subs: Elliot, King, Sema, Kamara, Gosling, Kucka, Conteh, Forde, Agyakwa.