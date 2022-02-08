Antonio Conte has heaped praise on Harry Kane, who has seen an upturn in form since the Italian's arrival.

Kane recently told BBC Radio 5 Live that he is currently the fittest he has been and Conte has credited the striker's "desire every day".

The Spurs boss has believes "every player can improve until the end" - and the England captain is no exception.

“When you have a player like Harry you have to try to involve him in your tactical idea," said Conte.

"He is an important player for us and has to be a point of reference when we develop our football offensively. We are trying to work with him in many aspects.

"He is ready to speak about football and improve and to see the new tactical situation.

"We are talking about a world-class striker. And I am trying to help him become better and better.

"We are working with him and all the team. To reduce the gap we have to improve every player."