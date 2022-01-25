David Anderson, Bees Tactical Podcast, external

A quick look at the goalscoring charts of the Premier League, the traditional number nine appears to be going out of fashion.

Ivan Toney made his name as a goalscoring target man. He provided the focal point in our promotion campaign but the best two teams in this league - Manchester City and Liverpool - play with nimble wide forwards who take turns to rotate across the front.

Brighton, through ex-Bee Maupay, also opt for a high-mobility attack littered with intricate passing over a single forward player who holds the ball and lays it off.

So where does Toney fit in? Are traditional target men being left behind? By my reckoning, Brentford are third behind Liverpool and City for shots generated from set-pieces, with Toney contributing but not being been as prolific as we hoped.

He has scored twice from the penalty spot, twice from set-pieces and only twice in open play. And in open play, Brentford are ranked third from bottom, with only Norwich and Burnley mustering up fewer attempts at goal. Meanwhile, Bryan Mbeumo has overshadowed him with his all-action displays.

But more high-profile strikers than Toney are finding life difficult, as wide forwards Mason Mount, Son Heung-min, Conor Gallagher and Emile Smith Rowe all top the goals for their clubs.

So has the target man given way to the Mbeumos, Bowens, Salahs and Sterlings of this world? If any player has the determination to prove otherwise, it’s Toney.

Who do Brentford need to support Toney? Let us know