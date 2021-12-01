Lawro's predictions: Everton v Liverpool

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

However you look at the game, Liverpool have to be favourites. Everton have not won since the end of September and when I watched them against Brentford on Sunday, they never ever really looked like scoring. The Bees could even have won by another goal or two.

Quite often going into these derby games, I think it doesn't matter whether teams are at the top or bottom of the table because they feel so different but, this time, the sheer quality of Liverpool means I cannot see them creating chances without taking some of them.

Ben's prediction: 0-2

Everton are on a terrible run and Liverpool are flying.

