It wasn't vintage, but it was City

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

It's kind of becoming the story of Manchester City's season.

I agree with Pep Guardiola when he says that a lack of a number nine will only be spoken about when the Blues don't score multiple goals. It makes sense.

But Wolves once again highlighted this issue. City had 24 attempts, 10 on target, but only scored one goal. And that was a penalty. In reality, it should have been three or four. It's fine in these kind of games. In the bigger games, chances matter.

One fan texted this question to BBC Radio Manchester: if this title race goes down to goal difference, will the missed chances cost City?

But I'll end with a positive. Congratulations Raheem Sterling on reaching 100 Premier League goals, three days after his 27th birthday. Time and time again his form is questioned, and he has admitted he's sometimes struggled with confidence. But, as the old phrase goes, class is permanent and he's back to finding that winning mentality.