Tuesday talking point: The Boxing Day fixture list
- Published
David Anderson, Bees Tactical podcast, external
Brentford have already seen fixtures against Manchester United and Southampton fall foul to isolation and positive test results. Alongside this is the fact that a football fixture compiling algorithm decided to dish up extra Christmas cheer in the form of a Boxing Day away trip to Brighton’s Amex Stadium.
Boxing Day trains to the south of England are heavily disrupted, verging on non-existent, while parking around or remotely close to Brighton's ground is extremely difficult.
For the fans, there’s little to no wiggle room here - we're left scratching our heads at how we can get to the Amex in time for kick-off, let alone back home again after the final whistle.