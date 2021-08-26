Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Well, it would be a welcome boost to Manchester City but the Blues won't be downhearted if it doesn't happen.

Cristiano Ronaldo would add quality to any side, but City feel that they have a strong squad to compete on all fronts with or without a striker addition this window.

They've bolstered their squad with Jack Grealish coming in this summer. And, as a side thought, there's already a number seven at Manchester City... Raheem Sterling!