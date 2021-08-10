Leicester's pre-season results
- Published
Leicester played five friendly matches as they built towards the new Premier League season, as well as Saturday's Community Shield against Manchester City.
Here are the Foxes' pre-season friendly results in full:
24 July: Burton Albion 0-0 Leicester City (Pirelli Stadium)
28 July: Wycombe Wanderers 1-0 Leicester City (Adams Park)
31 July: QPR 3-3 Leicester City (Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium)
4 August: Leicester City 3-2 Villarreal (King Power Stadium)