Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

Watford head coach Xisco Munoz says there could be "one or two more" in the door at Vicarage Road after discussing the signing of Turkey international Ozan Tufan.

The midfielder joins fellow new boys Peter Etebo, Imran Louza and Juraj Kucka in the Watford engine room alongside Mr Consistent, Tom Cleverley.

With new signings Emmanuel Dennis and Cucho Hernandez playing prominent roles in attack last weekend and Josh King available for the Brighton clash there's a feel of a sea of change at WD18.

It seems Will Hughes and Nathaniel Chalobah are set to leave the club and the futures of Andre Gray and Isaac Success look like they are away from Vicarage Road. Munoz says this is just part of football and he will focus on his current squad and team.

Etebo and Kucka had fine games last weekend, winning the middle of the park battle alongside Cleverley. They compliment each other well; Etebo quick around the pitch to pinch possession, Kucka a battering ram of pure strength and muscle to win the ball.

Brighton are up next.

Munoz says he hasn't needed to adjust to life in the Premier League because he "knew the level - it's the best league in the world".

The head coach is most happy that the team were rewarded last week in the win over Aston Villa: "I know how hard they have worked. Seven weeks. Morning, afternoon, morning, afternoon. I want to enjoy".