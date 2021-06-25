Arsenal are in advanced talks with Brighton over a deal for England defender Ben White, 23, that could be worth in excess of £50m. (Sky Sports), external

The Gunners are also said to be readying an offer for Italy and Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli, but Juventus may have already agreed personal terms with the 23-year-old. (Star), external

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta has made Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga one of his primary targets this summer. The 18-year-old only has one year left on his current deal, and Arteta is willing to let four players go in order to pay for the Frenchman. (Express), external

