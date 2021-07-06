Manchester United are set to offer £50m for Real Madrid's France defender Raphael Varane, 28, and £25m for Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, 18, as they continue their summer spending. (Marca via Mail), external

Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United, is in talks with Juventus over a new deal. (Gazzetta dello Sport - via Mirror), external

Meanwhile, Juve want to re-sign United midfielder Paul Pogba, 28, this summer. The Italian giants are keen on bringing the France international back to Turin five years on from departing for a world record transfer fee. (90Min), external

