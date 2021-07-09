John Stones says Raheem Sterling can make the difference for England in Sunday's Euro 2020 final against Italy - adding that he would love to see his Manchester City team-mate named player of the tournament.

Sterling has scored three goals and impressed for the Three Lions on their journey to the showpiece at Wembley.

"I'd love to see him get player of the tournament. The unselfish work he does goes unspoken, but as players we see it," said Stones.

"I could not be happier for him. He has gone through some difficult times personally and you can see it has motivated him.

"He has come out of it a better player. The top players find a way when things aren’t going well, and Raheem has done that on and off the pitch."