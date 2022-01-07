Son could miss rest of month - Conte

Son Heung-min could be out for the rest of January with a leg injury, says Spurs boss Antonio Conte.

The forward had scans on a muscle problem after "he felt a bit of pain" following Wednesday's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg defeat by Chelsea.

It rules Son out of next week's second leg against the Blues, as well as the north London derby against Arsenal.

Conte said Son "could stay without training sessions" until the mid-season break starts on 24 January.

"It was a strange situation," Conte added. "Against Chelsea I made two substitutions together, Lucas Moura and Son. Not for injury, but to try to give them 15 minutes of rest.

"The day after, Son felt a bit of pain in his muscle, in his leg and he had a scan. Now we have to make the right evaluations from the doctors."