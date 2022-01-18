'A sad conclusion to Martial’s story in England'

Anthony Martial reportedly wants to leave Manchester United, but doesn't want to go out on loan to another English club.

Barcelona and Juventus are two options for a January move, but the Athletic's Jay Harris sees Sevilla as the Frenchman's most likely destination.

Speaking on the Transfer Gossip Daily on BBC Sounds, he said: "If this does happen it’s a really sad conclusion to Martial’s story in England.

"I can still remember when he joined Manchester United being heralded as the next Thierry Henry. If you’re a football fan of a particular era then hearing any player compared to that great man is enough to make you think that you are about to witness something special.

"If he leaves in January under a bit of a cloud it’s a sad way to go, but he’s 26 now and I think he really needs it for his career.

"He obviously doesn’t have a short term future at Manchester United and he’s not been playing particularly well for a couple of years.

"I don’t think Barcelona would be the smartest move for him. I think it makes sense for him to go to a club like Sevilla. They aren’t at the top but he could go in and offer something different and it might suit him a little bit better."

