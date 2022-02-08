West Ham v Watford: Confirmed team news

Here's the full team news for West Ham versus Watford tonight and as mentioned Kurt Zouma starts for the hosts.

David Moyes makes eight changes to the side that edged past Kidderminster in the FA Cup on Saturday with Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma are the only other players to keep their place in the team.

Michail Antonio returns after missing the Kidderminster victory due to a late arrival back from international duty.

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Vlasic, Noble, Diop, Fredericks, Johnson, Kral