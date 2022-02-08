West Ham v Watford: Confirmed team news
- Published
Here's the full team news for West Ham versus Watford tonight and as mentioned Kurt Zouma starts for the hosts.
David Moyes makes eight changes to the side that edged past Kidderminster in the FA Cup on Saturday with Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma are the only other players to keep their place in the team.
Michail Antonio returns after missing the Kidderminster victory due to a late arrival back from international duty.
West Ham XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals, Antonio
Subs: Areola, Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Vlasic, Noble, Diop, Fredericks, Johnson, Kral
Roy Hodgson makes two changes to the Watford team that earned a point at Burnley in his first game in charge of the Hornets.
Emmanuel Dennis returns from a one-match suspension, while Tom Cleverley also starts in midfield.
Joao Pedro and Ken Sema drop to the bench.
Watford XI: Foster, Femenia, Cathcart, Samir, Kamara, Kucka, Sissoko, Kayembe, Cleverley, Dennis, King
Subs: Bachmann, Ngakia, Louza, Joao Pedro, Masina, Sema, Kabasele, Kalu, Cucho Hernandez