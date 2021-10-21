Brighton v Man City: What does the form show?

Each of Brighton’s last three Premier League games have finished level, with their last two finishing 0-0. Since their promotion to the competition in 2017, the Seagulls have had more draws (53) and more goalless draws (19) than any other side in the competition.

Since their 3-2 defeat against Brighton in May, Manchester City have conceded just three further goals in their nine Premier League games (won six, drawn two, lost one), keeping seven clean sheets in that run. Including that loss at Brighton, each of the Citizens’ last seven goals conceded in the competition have come in the second half of games.