Webber hits back at Norwich critics

Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber has hit out at the club's critics and said they are not in the Premier League "to be tourists and swap shirts" after taking just two points from their first nine games of the season.

Webber has branded Saturday's 7-0 defeat by Chelsea - leaving Norwich bottom of the Premier League and without a win - as "unacceptable".

"That's on us as a club and everyone in the club,” said Webber.

"We've not come to this league to be tourists and swap shirts with other players, we're here to show we can stay in this league and compete in this league.

"When you lose games, you get criticised and that's a fact in life. But where I do struggle is some of the stuff that's been said about the club that's just not factually correct: that 'we haven't had a go', 'we've not spent' - we're the 11th highest spenders in Europe.

"'We don't deserve to be in the Premier League'? I'd say that's pretty disrespectful to our 22,000 season ticket holders and the history of this club.

"For people to say that we've given up and that we've accepted relegation already, I can't accept that. Everyone at this club works too hard to accept that.

"It hurts, and I'd heard enough and said that I felt I wanted to come out and say something. I don't believe in being bullied and sitting in the corner when people throw punches and insults at us. It's time to fight back.”