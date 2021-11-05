Lawro's predictions: Everton v Tottenham

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Everton are simply not as good going forward while Dominic Calvert-Lewin is out injured, but on top of that they have got some real issues at the back.

Antonio Conte is only just starting to get his teeth into turning this Tottenham team around, but I think they will be right at it here, as they try to impress their new manager.

We will probably see Spurs playing with wing-backs, operating high up the pitch, but what I am really waiting to see is whether he can get a song out of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min up front.

Murray's prediction: This depends a lot on how Conte approaches his first league game with Spurs - he might make it a priority not to concede. 1-1

Tav's prediction: With the new manager, you kind of think Kane will want to prove something but he just seems under the weather in every game he plays at the moment. 1-1

Find out how Lawro, Murray and Tav think the rest of this week's fixtures will go