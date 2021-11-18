Aston Villa’s new head coach Steven Gerrard has the potential to become a top manager, says Brighton boss Graham Potter.

Brighton visit Villa Park on Saturday and the Seagulls boss believes Gerrard’s appointment will give the hosts a lift.

"I think he’s done really well, it’s not easy when you’re – I imagine when I wasn’t one myself – a top player like Steven was, to take the step into coaching and management," said Potter.

"You have to go through a process if you are brave enough to do that, and I think that’s what he has done – good steps at Liverpool, then a fantastic job at Rangers winning the league and gaining experience, going through the process of becoming a top coach.

"The top players have the potential to be the top managers and Steven is on that path and it’s an exciting appointment.

"You often get a response in terms of a new voice, a fresh face. When it’s one of the calibre of Gerrard, it gives everybody a lift."