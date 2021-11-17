Surely it was never in doubt?

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has been named the greatest South American to play in the Premier League on the latest episode of the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast.

Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards all agreed that Aguero's prolific record of 184 goals in 275 Premier League appearances, coupled with five titles, made him the standout choice.

Not to mention THAT goal against Queens Park Rangers in May 2012...

"If you ask me who I would want in front of goal, it would always be Aguero," said Richards. "He just comes alive."

"Why Aguero instead of Luis Suarez?" asked Shearer. "He was in the Premier League longer, scored more goals and won more titles."

Listen to Match of the Day Top 10: Greatest South Americans in Premier League history on BBC Sounds