Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

The inevitable occurred and Manchester City were comfortable winners against Watford. But there were positives to take for Claudio Ranieri heading into a run of five fixtures until the end of the year which are realistically winnable - and the Hornets will need to collect points from them.

Against City, Watford were much better in possession (when they eventually got it) than they were against Liverpool in a similar game when they were clearly second best. The spirit was good too when it could have been easy to get demoralised at chasing after the ball so much and for most of the time being outclassed.

Ranieri’s Watford are more determined and possess greater fight and better attitude than others in the past.

There were good individual performances from Joao Pedro in particular, and Cucho Hernandez’s goal was well finished.

The most refreshing positive in life under Ranieri at Watford is that they will give this relegation fight a real go. At half-time against the Premier League champions, his double substitution made them more attacking with four forwards on the pitch.

He did the same against the Champions League winners Chelsea four days before. Watford fans will be entertained in the continuing battle to survive.

The final word should be for Manchester City though. It really was a pleasure to watch such a fine team full of wonderfully gifted footballers.