Potential ins and outs for Spurs in January
- Published
With the January transfer window just around the corner, we take a look at some of the players rumoured to be joining and leaving Antonio Conte's side.
Ins
It seems pretty clear Sam Johnstone, whose contract is up at the end of June, will not be extending his stay at The Hawthorns past this summer. Southampton, Tottenham and West Ham are all rumoured to be interested but, with the World Cup less than 12 months away, Johnstone will want to go somewhere he will get regular game time.
Young Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic is one of the hottest properties in Europe and has lit up Serie A this season with 16 goals in just 18 league games. Vlahovic's contract ends in 2023 and he has already rejected an offer to become the highest-paid player in Fiorentina's history, though clubs will need to meet the £85m asking price.
Max Aarons was on the radar of German giants Bayern Munich, but the full-back remained with Norwich following their relegation and subsequent promotion back into the top flight. The former England youth international continues to impress at Carrow Road.
Outs
Much like under Jose Mourinho, Dele Alli has seen opportunities for game time limited under Antonio Conte and the Englishman has started just seven league games so far this season. This time last year, Alli was being linked with a move to French powerhouse Paris St-Germain, but it seems like he may have to make a move to the lower end of the Premier League to revive his dwindling career.