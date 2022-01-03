Man Utd v Wolves: What does the form show?
- Published
Manchester United have a higher win rate in Premier League games in January than any other side in the history of the competition (65.5% - won 74 of 113 games). Meanwhile, Wolves’ lowest win rate in a specific month in the league is in January (17.2% - won five of 29 games).
Wolves haven’t won their first game of the calendar year in any of their seven previous Premier League campaigns (drawn two, lost five).
United have won their first league game in five of the last six calendar years, with the exception being a 2-0 loss at Arsenal in 2020.
Wolves have won just four of their 16 Premier League games played on Mondays (drawn four, lost eight) – it’s their lowest win rate on any day of the week on which they’ve played more than once (25%).