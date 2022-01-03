BBC Sport

Man Utd v Wolves: What does the form show?

Published

  • Manchester United have a higher win rate in Premier League games in January than any other side in the history of the competition (65.5% - won 74 of 113 games). Meanwhile, Wolves’ lowest win rate in a specific month in the league is in January (17.2% - won five of 29 games).

  • Wolves haven’t won their first game of the calendar year in any of their seven previous Premier League campaigns (drawn two, lost five).

  • United have won their first league game in five of the last six calendar years, with the exception being a 2-0 loss at Arsenal in 2020.

  • Wolves have won just four of their 16 Premier League games played on Mondays (drawn four, lost eight) – it’s their lowest win rate on any day of the week on which they’ve played more than once (25%).