Man Utd v Wolves: What does the form show?

Manchester United have a higher win rate in Premier League games in January than any other side in the history of the competition (65.5% - won 74 of 113 games). Meanwhile, Wolves’ lowest win rate in a specific month in the league is in January (17.2% - won five of 29 games).

Wolves haven’t won their first game of the calendar year in any of their seven previous Premier League campaigns (drawn two, lost five).

United have won their first league game in five of the last six calendar years, with the exception being a 2-0 loss at Arsenal in 2020.