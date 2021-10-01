Foxes lack rhythm and look toothless

Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport

Last season's FA Cup winners are yet to get going this term, winning just two of their opening six Premier League games and finding life difficult in Europe, with work to do in Group C after picking up just one point so far.

A worry for Brendan Rodgers will be the lack of a cutting edge in front of goal - they had 18 shots without scoring on Thursday.

Kelechi Iheanacho was ruled out because of travel document issues and top scorer Jamie Vardy was left on the bench, so £22m summer signing Patson Daka led the line.

The Zambian arrived with an eye-catching reputation, but he is yet to get off the mark for the Foxes, despite having more efforts at goal (five) than any other player.

On Thursday, one header lacked power, he then miscued from 12 yards and also shinned an overhead kick off target from a promising position.

Leicester had other chances, too - Ayoze Perez screwing wide in the first half and James Maddison having a shot cleared off the line late on.

But they lacked rhythm and face a tricky Premier League game at Crystal Palace on Sunday.