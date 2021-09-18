Burnley 0-1 Arsenal: Dyche reaction

Burnley manager Sean Dyche, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "I think it was a good performance. I feel like a broken record saying that lately. In the first half we didn’t do a lot wrong. In the second half I thought we smothered the game. It’s head-scratching that we didn’t score.

"We created a couple of good-ish chances. We took the game on fantastically well, but you’ve got to find that killer edge. I thought we defended very well today and limited Arsenal to very few chances, which is difficult to do."

"It’s very rare that we dominate a game today like we did against them. That clinical edge in both boxes is important. That was a really strong performance in the end."