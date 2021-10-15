Rob Butler, BBC Radio Norfolk

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke has been speaking to the media before the Premier League visit of Brighton.

Here are the key points:

It's a clean bill of health for Farke's players as they return from international duty. Matthias Normann missed the Norway international games with injury, he is back in full training and available for Carrow Road on Saturday;

Defender Christoph Zimmermann remains out and may need an operation on a troublesome ankle, while Sam Byram has recovered from a long-term hamstring injury and isn't far away from a return;

Farke says Teemu Pukki is "a brilliant footballer, but an even better human being". The striker became Finland's record goalscorer this week;

Despite a good 0-0 draw at Burnley, Farke says the break came at a good time for Norwich and gave players who weren't on international duty a chance to rest and recuperate;

Neal Maupay will line up for Brighton tomorrow and Farke admits he tried to sign him for Norwich from Brentford but the Canaries couldn't compete financially with the Seagulls;

Farke is proud of how the club is at the forefront of ending racism in football: "We are open. We are tolerant. We are not interested in passports but human beings. It is a key value for us."

