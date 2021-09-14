Arsenal have no choice but to stick with manager Mikel Arteta after their significant summer transfer outlay, says former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton.

The Gunners eased the pressure on the Spaniard by climbing off the foot of the Premier League table with Saturday's 1-0 win over top-flight newcomers Norwich City.

Prior to that, they had lost their opening three league games despite splashing out almost £150m on summer signings, including Ben White, Martin Odegaard, Aaron Ramsdale and Takehiro Tomayasu - the latter two making their league debuts in the win over the Canaries.

“I think Arteta needed that win but there are a lot of Arsenal fans out there who are saying it was only Norwich, it was only 1-0," said Sutton on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

“They’ve spent big money, they’ve spent a lot of money, £150m.

“If that’s the process you have to give him the opportunity, you have to trust this manager because if you get another manager in, the first thing he’s going to say is – ‘we need to rip this squad up and you need to give me another £150m’.

“So they have to give him time and stick with him."

