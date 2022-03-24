England midfielder Declan Rice would prefer to move to Chelsea rather than Manchester United if he were to leave West Ham, who have put a £150m asking price on the 23-year-old to fend off interest. (Evening Standard), external

Blues captain Cesar Azpilicueta, 32, has knocked back questions about his future amid talk he will leave Stamford Bridge to join Barcelona in the summer. (Goal), external

Owner Roman Abramovich has reportedly opened talks to try to buy Turkish Super Lig club Goztepe as the process of selling the Blues continues following his sanctioning by the UK government. (Fanatik, via Mirror), external

