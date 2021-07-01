Everton will begin construction work on their new £500m stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock on 26 July.

Having been given planning permission in March, the club will also take possession of the site on that date and the aim is to host matches in the 52,888-capacity ground by 2024.

Everton have played at Goodison Park since 1892.

According to the club, the new stadium will deliver a £1bn boost to Liverpool’s economy and provide 15,000 jobs for local people, including 12,000 in the construction phase.

Chairman Bill Kenwright said it will be "a momentous day", with chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale adding: "It symbolises a new era for Evertonians."