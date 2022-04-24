Liverpool 2-0 Everton: Frank Lampard reaction

Everton boss Frank Lampard to BBC Sport: "The result is [disappointing] but the performance isn't. I'm very pleased and proud of the work ethic. We didn't get the clinical finishes at 0-0. If we take one of those chances, counter-attacking behind their line... I can't ask for any more of the players.

"We really needed to take advantage of the big period of the game where we were spot on."

On Anthony Gordon's penalty appeals: "I think they both could have been penalties but you often don't get them at Anfield. The fact there's contact and he gets booked is crazy. The second one was a foul [anywhere else] on the pitch. Sometimes you don't get them here.

"They're in a different area to us. They're near the top of the table, they've been together a long time and have a strong style of play. We had to be organised and discplined. I couldn't ask for more at half-time except taking our chances.

"I'm proud and happy with the performance. We have to take that spirit forward to the final games,.

"We'll give everything until the end."