Pick your Hibernian side to face Hearts

After a bruising Tynecastle defeat which consigned Hibernian to the Scottish Premiership bottom six, the Easter Road side must rouse themselves for another Edinburgh derby on Saturday.

Seven days after the 3-1 loss, the prize on offer for Hibs is a place in the Scottish Cup final.

Shaun Maloney's men have won just four of their 16 matches in 2022 and must upset the odds to defeat their city foes, sitting pretty in third place.

But they will have suspended Ryan Porteous available as the defender's four-game ban only applies to league fixtures.

Pick your Hibs XI to run out at Hampden here.