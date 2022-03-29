Transfer news: Arsenal targeting new striker

Arsenal and Atletico Madrid are vying for the signature of 24-year-old Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez, who Inter Milan will sell if they receive an offer of £58m this summer. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

The Gunners are preparing their opening proposal to extend the contract of forward Bukayo Saka at the end of the season. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Meanwhile, winger Nicolas Pepe has hinted at a summer exit from Arsenal, three years after his club record £72m move from Lille. (Sun), external

