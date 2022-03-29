Transfer news: Arsenal targeting new striker

Arsenal and Atletico Madrid are vying for the signature of 24-year-old Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez, who Inter Milan will sell if they receive an offer of £58m this summer. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

The Gunners are preparing their opening proposal to extend the contract of forward Bukayo Saka at the end of the season. (Fabrizio Romano)

Meanwhile, winger Nicolas Pepe has hinted at a summer exit from Arsenal, three years after his club record £72m move from Lille. (Sun)

