Benfica made an official approach for Liverpool's Harry Wilson but initial talks broke down over the valuation of the forward.

Having rejected a bid of about £11m for Wilson from Burnley last summer, the Reds would want a fee in excess of that.

They expect Portuguese club Benfica to return with another attempt to sign the 24-year-old, and there is also interest from Brentford and West Brom.

Wilson has made only two senior appearances for Liverpool since 2015, starting one EFL Cup game and coming on as a substitute in the FA Cup.

He spent last season on loan at Championship side Cardiff City and is part of Wales' squad at Euro 2020.