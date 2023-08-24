Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has stressed the "importance" of European football after his side marked their return with a 5-0 win over Hibernian in Wednesday's Europa Conference League playoff first-leg.

The Spaniard won the Europa League four times during spells in charge of Sevilla and Villarreal, and will be hoping the Conference League can provide an opportunity to end Villa's 27-year wait for silverware.

"We want to be successful in the Conference League. It's important to be in Europe and do something," said Emery after the match.

"It's not only about tonight or the Conference League, it's also about building a strong mentality."

Emery took over at Villa Park when the club sat just outside the relegation zone in October 2022 and, after lead them to a seventh-placed finish, he has now set his sights on delivering a trophy.

"I want us to try and do something in the FA Cup, Carabao (League) Cup, and Europe is special because we can be candidates to get a trophy," he added.

"The Conference League might be the third competition but there are a lot of great teams so it's important for us."