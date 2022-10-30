Ross County manager Malky Mackay speaks to BBC Sportsound: "﻿It was hard to take today. I was really proud of the players and the way they went about it, the pressure we put Hearts under.

"We started really well, and dominated the second-half. To play against Hearts in that fashion, I'm really proud but obviously, I know that we have to turn those chances into goals.

[On VAR] "﻿It's in every top league in the world, it's in the Euros and the World Cup. Credit must go to Crawford [Allan] and his team to actually push it through and get it into Scotland. It improves the accuracy of decisions from 83% to 90%. I went down last week and spent time with them. It can only be good for Scottish football. It wasn't for me today, but it will be longer term.

"The way we've played the last few weeks has given me cause for hope. The way we're playing, the chances we're creating, that's two weeks in a row. That in itself shows me the team are coming together. We were in a similar situation last year, we've just got to start taking our chances and getting points on the board."