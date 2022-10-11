AC Milan are without a victory in five European matches against Chelsea, since winning the first meeting in the Fairs Cup in 1966.

Milan have lost four of their past home Champions League games against English teams. The only time they have hosted Chelsea ended in a 1-1 draw in the first group stage in 1999.

However, Chelsea’s last away win against an Italian side in the competition was at Lazio back in November 2003. They are winless in their past seven such games, and have lost the past five.

C﻿helsea were beaten by Dinamo Zagreb in their first away Champions League game this season, but they have never before lost their opening two away matches of a European campaign.

Raheem Sterling has been directly involved in 23 goals in his past 30 starts in the group stages Champions League (15 goals, eight assists).