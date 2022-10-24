C﻿asemiro rescued a point for Manchester United at Chelsea when his looping header crossed the line after hitting the post and he makes Garth Crooks' team of the week.

"﻿There's no doubt Casemiro is a top-class player. You don't play for Real Madrid without being the finished article. The question is, can he impose those talents on Manchester United?

"Against Chelsea, he certainly dug them out of a hole. If you're going to score your first goal for Manchester United it might as well be against one of your top-four rivals."

