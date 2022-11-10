Ward-Prowse 'just behind' those in England squad
- Published
James Ward-Prowse is "just behind" other players picked in the England squad for the World Cup in Qatar, says Gareth Southgate.
"He’s really competing profile-wise with Bellingham and Henderson and to a lesser extent Gallagher," said Southgate.
"I don’t see him in the same profile as Rice or Phillips. He is just behind those guys, frankly, it’s a simple as that.
"We’ve still got a round of games to get through and I’ve spoken to a number of players and said that things can still change over the weekend."