A﻿ntonio Conte joked that he may have to put on his football boots to help his injury hit Tottenham side.

S﻿purs will once again be without Dejan Kulusevski, who Conte says may not return until after the World Cup.

H﻿e said: "Kulusevski is not available. I think we have to wait a bit of time to see him with us.

"His recovery was going well and then one day the situation worsened. When this happens you have to restart.

"You need time, you need time. We have the medical department to face injury situations and they have to face it in a short period.

"If you are good to solve it in a quick way then it can mean points.

"When you have a Kulusevski injury and Richarlison. Lucas Moura is not ready to start and then for sure this type of situation creates you a big difficulty.

"We have in this moment Harry [Kane] and Son Heung-Min in good health. Fingers crossed, I hope to continue otherwise I have to put on the boots to play."