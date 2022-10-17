Scottish football 'suits' delighted Djoum
Dundee United's Arnaud Djoum admits that returning to Scotland was an easy decision after he hailed his spell in the country as "the best period of my career".
The 33-year-old midfielder, who signed last week after leaving Apollon Limassol, spent four years at Heart of Midlothian when United boss Liam Fox was a coach, someone who he had a "great relationship" with.
“I had great times at Hearts," he said. "That was the best period of my career, so when the chance came to come back to Scotland, I was really happy.
“Scottish football suits me really well, so I didn’t have to think too hard about it."
During his time in Edinburgh, Djoum operated in an attacking-midfield position. However, while he is being utilised more defensively, he's still looking to get forward from time to time.
"The role Dundee United want me to play is more like a sitting midfielder, maybe to do the dirty work and give midfielders like Dylan Levitt the freedom to go forward," he added.
“But, when I have the time and space, I will go forward as well because I like to get assists and score goals. I’m the same player I was before and, when I get the chance, I will go forward.”