Scottish football 'suits' delighted Djoum

D﻿undee United's Arnaud Djoum admits that returning to Scotland was an easy decision after he hailed his spell in the country as "the best period of my career".

The 33-year-old midfielder, who signed last week after leaving Apollon Limassol, spent four years at Heart of Midlothian when United boss Liam Fox was a coach, someone who he had a "great relationship" with.

“I had great times at Hearts," he said. "That was the best period of my career, so when the chance came to come back to Scotland, I was really happy.

“Scottish football suits me really well, so I didn’t have to think too hard about it."